After the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Harry Hall is currently 91st with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Harry Hall at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Harry Hall Insights

Hall has finished below par six times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hall has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

In his past five tournaments, Hall's average finish has been 53rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -6 266 0 18 1 3 $890,783

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Hall played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 443 yards longer than average.

The average course Hall has played i the last year (7,288 yards) is 173 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 41st percentile among all competitors.

Hall was better than 78% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Hall recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Hall carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Hall's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average of 5.4.

At that most recent competition, Hall had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Hall finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Hall carded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Hall's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

