At the end of the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hayden Buckley is currently 91st with a score of -1.

Looking to place a wager on Hayden Buckley at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Buckley Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Hayden Buckley Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Buckley has shot below par three times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Buckley has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Buckley finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Buckley finished 52nd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 26 -8 275 0 11 3 4 $2.7M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Buckley has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 29th.

In his most recent three attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Buckley finished 19th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 444 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Buckley will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,272 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Buckley's Last Time Out

Buckley finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Buckley shot better than only 17% of the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Buckley carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, better than the field average of 3.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Buckley had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Buckley carded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Buckley posted a bogey or worse on 11 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.4).

Buckley finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Buckley finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Buckley's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

