Kevin Chappell is set to play in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Chappell at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Kevin Chappell Insights

Chappell has finished better than par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Chappell has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Chappell has had an average finish of 54th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 33 -7 278 0 7 0 0 $290,050

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Chappell wound up 23rd at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Chappell made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Chappell last played this event in 2021, and he did not make the cut.

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Courses that Chappell has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,287 yards, 174 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Chappell's Last Time Out

Chappell was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging par to finish in the 68th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which placed him in the sixth percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Chappell shot better than just 12% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Chappell recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Chappell carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Chappell's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

At that most recent competition, Chappell's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Chappell finished the Fortinet Championship without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Chappell finished without one.

