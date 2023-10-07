Kevin Tway will hit the course at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,461-yard course with $8,200,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a wager on Tway at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Tway Odds to Win: +25000

Kevin Tway Insights

Tway has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Tway has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Tway finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Tway finished 44th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 41 -6 278 0 12 0 0 $720,352

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Tway wound up 35th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Tway made the cut in one of his past four entries in this event.

The most recent time Tway played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Country Club of Jackson will play at 7,461 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

Tway will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,268 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway finished in the 38th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 28th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Tway shot better than only 12% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Tway did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Tway had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Tway had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that most recent outing, Tway's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Tway finished the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Tway recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

