The No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2) face an SEC matchup with the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (5-0). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is LSU vs. Missouri?

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Missouri 36, LSU 28

Missouri 36, LSU 28 LSU is 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

The LSU Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Missouri won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Missouri Tigers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.

The LSU Tigers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Missouri (+5.5)



Missouri (+5.5) This season LSU has one win against the spread.

The LSU Tigers have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In four games played Missouri has recorded three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (64.5)



Under (64.5) This season, three of LSU's five games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 64.5 points.

Missouri has yet to finish a game this season with a combined score over 64.5 points.

LSU averages 44 points per game against Missouri's 32, amounting to 11.5 points over the game's point total of 64.5.

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.1 55.5 59 Implied Total AVG 33.3 37 32 ATS Record 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 49.2 53.5 Implied Total AVG 31 30 34 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

