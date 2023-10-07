Matthias Schwab will compete at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at the par-72, 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Schwab at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +22500 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Schwab Odds to Win: +22500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Matthias Schwab Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Schwab has shot under par eight times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Schwab has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Schwab has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Schwab has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 50 -4 280 0 13 0 1 $649,202

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Schwab failed to make the cut in his last three trips to this event.

Schwab did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this week's event.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Schwab has played in the past year has been 210 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab finished in the 38th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship placed him in the 63rd percentile.

Schwab was better than 97% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.71.

Schwab did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Schwab had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Schwab's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average (5.4).

At that most recent competition, Schwab's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Schwab ended the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on 11 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Schwab finished without one.

