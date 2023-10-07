The college football lineup in Week 6 is sure to please. The outings include the Arkansas Razorbacks taking on the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Mississippi.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week

Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Mississippi State (-20.5)

Grambling Tigers at Alcorn State Braves

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Jack Spinks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Ladd-Peebles Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Old Dominion Monarchs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

M.M. Roberts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Southern Miss (-2.5)

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Prairie View A&M Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field TV Channel: Panther Vision Network

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-12.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!