The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3) host the Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Mississippi State is totaling 28 points per game on offense, which ranks them 74th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 101st, giving up 29.8 points per game. Western Michigan has been sputtering on defense, ranking ninth-worst with 35.8 points allowed per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, compiling 25 points per contest (93rd-ranked).

Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Mississippi State Western Michigan 362.6 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384 (75th) 391.6 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405 (102nd) 144.6 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.2 (42nd) 218 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.8 (98th) 6 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (67th) 7 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (54th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has recorded 1,086 yards (217.2 ypg) on 89-of-149 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has 420 rushing yards on 72 carries with four touchdowns. He's also added 15 catches for 112 yards (22.4 per game).

This season, Michael Wright has carried the ball 13 times for 114 yards (22.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin's team-leading 409 yards as a receiver have come on 25 receptions (out of 30 targets) with three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has caught 12 passes for 144 yards (28.8 yards per game) this year.

Zavion Thomas has compiled nine grabs for 116 yards, an average of 23.2 yards per game.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet leads Western Michigan with 676 yards on 51-of-93 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 53 rushing yards (10.6 ypg) on 31 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Buckley, has carried the ball 94 times for 551 yards (110.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has racked up 202 yards on 53 carries with three touchdowns.

Anthony Sambucci has collected 11 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 207 (41.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has four touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack has put together a 202-yard season so far. He's caught 18 passes on 29 targets.

Blake Bosma has racked up 155 reciving yards (31 ypg) this season.

