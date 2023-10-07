The Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) are facing tough odds as 20.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3). A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Mississippi State is totaling 362.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 88th in the FBS. On defense, the Bulldogs rank 86th, surrendering 391.6 yards per contest. Western Michigan ranks 92nd in points per game (25), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS with 35.8 points ceded per contest.

Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mississippi State -20.5 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -1600 +850

Mississippi State Recent Performance

With 327 yards of total offense per game (-67-worst) and 439.7 yards allowed per game on defense (-14-worst) over the last three tilts, the Bulldogs have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball of late.

With 20.3 points per game on offense (-55-worst) and 39.3 points per game allowed on defense (-114-worst) over the last three games, the Bulldogs have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

With 233.7 passing yards per game on offense (-81-worst) and 273 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-81-worst) over the last three contests, Mississippi State has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball of late.

With 93.3 rushing yards per game on offense (-90-worst) and 166.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-34-worst) over the last three tilts, the Bulldogs have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

The Bulldogs are winless against the spread and 0-3 overall over their last three contests.

Mississippi State has hit the over in each of its past three games.

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of Mississippi State's five games with a set total.

Mississippi State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Mississippi State has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -1600 or shorter.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 94.1% in this game.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has thrown for 1,086 yards (217.2 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has 420 rushing yards on 72 carries with four touchdowns. He's also added 15 catches for 112 yards (22.4 per game).

Michael Wright has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 114 yards (22.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin's 409 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has collected 25 receptions and three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 144 yards so far this campaign.

Zavion Thomas has a total of 116 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing nine passes.

Jett Johnson paces the team with four sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has recorded five TFL, 42 tackles, and two interceptions.

