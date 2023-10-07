The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3) and Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) will clash in a matchup at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan?

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Starkville, Mississippi

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Mississippi State 34, Western Michigan 26

Mississippi State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Bulldogs have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter.

Western Michigan has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Broncos have been at least a +850 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 94.1%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Michigan (+20.5)



Western Michigan (+20.5) This season Mississippi State has one win against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Western Michigan has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

This year, the Broncos have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, Western Michigan has played two games with a combined score higher than 55.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 53 points per game, 2.5 points fewer than the over/under of 55.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 54.9 47.5 Implied Total AVG 34.2 36 27 ATS Record 1-4-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.9 54 50.5 Implied Total AVG 35.4 31.5 38 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

