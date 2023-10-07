Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Razorbacks are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 63.5 in the outing.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-11.5)
|63.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-11.5)
|63.5
|-465
|+350
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Rebels have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Arkansas has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Razorbacks have won their only game this year when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
