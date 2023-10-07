The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Razorbacks are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 63.5 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-11.5) 63.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-11.5) 63.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Ole Miss has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Rebels have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Arkansas has won one game against the spread this year.

The Razorbacks have won their only game this year when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

