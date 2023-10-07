The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) are 11.5-point favorites when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The total is 62.5 points for this game.

On offense, Ole Miss has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by putting up 517.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 107th (408.8 yards allowed per game). Arkansas is accumulating 342.2 total yards per game on offense this season (103rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 339.0 total yards per contest (48th-ranked).

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -11.5 -110 -110 62.5 -110 -110 -450 +350

Ole Miss Recent Performance

Over the Rebels' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 101st in total offense (519.0 yards per game) and -33-worst in total defense (489.0 total yards per game surrendered).

Although the Rebels rank -59-worst in scoring defense over the last three contests (32.0 points allowed), they've been more successful offensively with 37.7 points per game (35th-ranked).

Although Ole Miss ranks -116-worst in pass defense over the last three contests (315.3 passing yards surrendered), it has been more successful on offense with 295.0 passing yards per game (36th-ranked).

Despite sporting the 27th-ranked run offense over the last three games (224.0 rushing yards per game), the Rebels rank -43-worst in run defense over that time frame (173.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

Week 6 SEC Betting Trends

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rebels have won their only game this season when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

In Ole Miss' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Ole Miss has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Ole Miss has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rebels' implied win probability is 81.8%.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 1,485 yards, completing 64.1% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 269 yards (53.8 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 90 times for 378 yards (75.6 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught nine passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Jordan Watkins' leads his squad with 450 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 40 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 367 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tre Harris has a total of 341 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 passes and scoring six touchdowns.

Suntarine Perkins leads the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Trey Washington is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 32 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Zamari Walton leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 11 tackles and one pass defended.

