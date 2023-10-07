Ricky Barnes is ready for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson (par-72) in Jackson, Mississippi from October 5-7. The purse is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to wager on Barnes at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to pick up the win this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Ricky Barnes Insights

Barnes has finished under par four times and posted three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Barnes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Barnes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 20 -11 278 0 2 0 1 $148,091

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Barnes' past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 37th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Barnes finished 67th when he last played this event, which was in 2019.

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

The average course Barnes has played i the last year (7,342 yards) is 119 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Barnes' Last Time Out

Barnes was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was below average, putting him in the 11th percentile of the field.

Barnes shot better than just 4% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Barnes fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Barnes carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.2).

Barnes' four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

In that last outing, Barnes' performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.3).

Barnes ended the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Barnes fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

