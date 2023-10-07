The field for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson includes Ryan Brehm. The event is from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Brehm at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards
Brehm Odds to Win: +35000

Ryan Brehm Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Brehm has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Brehm has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Brehm's average finish has been 23rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Brehm has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 43 -6 278 0 8 0 0 $525,645

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Brehm's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 18th.

Brehm made the cut in one of his past three entries in this event.

Brehm last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Country Club of Jackson will play at 7,461 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Brehm has played i the last year (7,269 yards) is 192 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Brehm's Last Time Out

Brehm was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 37th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 77th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.96 strokes on those 48 holes.

Brehm shot better than 82% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Brehm carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Brehm carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Brehm's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

In that last outing, Brehm's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Brehm finished the Wyndham Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Brehm finished without one.

