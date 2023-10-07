Ryan Moore will compete at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Moore at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Moore Odds to Win: +15000

Ryan Moore Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Moore has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Moore has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 33 -10 277 0 8 0 1 $563,533

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Moore wound up 39th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Moore missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 194 yards longer than the average course Moore has played in the past year (7,267 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Moore was better than 59% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Moore did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Moore had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Moore's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that last tournament, Moore's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Moore ended the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Moore recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

