2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
After two rounds of play in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, Ben Griffin is atop the leaderboard (-14). Watch the rest of the action unfold.
How to Watch the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship
- Start Time: 8:10 AM ET
- Venue: Country Club of Jackson
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,461 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
Sanderson Farms Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Ben Griffin
|1st
|-14
|67-63
|Henrik Norlander
|2nd
|-12
|65-67
|Harrison Endycott
|2nd
|-12
|67-65
|Carl Yuan
|2nd
|-12
|66-66
|Luke List
|2nd
|-12
|66-66
Sanderson Farms Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|2:40 PM ET
|Luke List (-12/2nd), Carl Yuan (-12/2nd)
|2:30 PM ET
|Chesson Hadley (-11/6th), Henrik Norlander (-12/2nd)
|2:50 PM ET
|Harrison Endycott (-12/2nd), Ben Griffin (-14/1st)
|2:20 PM ET
|Ze-Cheng Dou (-11/6th), Troy Merritt (-11/6th)
|2:00 PM ET
|Peter Kuest (-9/10th), Beau Hossler (-9/10th)
|1:15 PM ET
|Ludvig Aberg (-8/16th), Adam Svensson (-8/16th)
|2:10 PM ET
|Erik Van Rooyen (-9/10th), Harry Higgs (-11/6th)
|1:35 PM ET
|Sam Ryder (-8/16th), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-9/10th)
|1:45 PM ET
|Scott Stallings (-9/10th), Wesley Bryan (-9/10th)
|1:05 PM ET
|Matthew NeSmith (-8/16th), Tom Hoge (-8/16th)
