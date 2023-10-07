Scott Brown will be among those competing at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Brown at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Brown Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Scott Brown Insights

Brown has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Brown has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five tournaments, Brown finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Brown has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 59 E 288 0 5 0 0 $78,995

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Brown has one top-five finish in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

Brown has two made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Brown missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2020.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this event.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Brown has played in the past year has been 166 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Brown's Last Time Out

Brown was in the 99th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 2.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 28th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Brown was better than just 1% of the competitors (averaging 5.38 strokes).

Brown recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Brown did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Brown's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average of 5.4.

In that most recent outing, Brown's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Brown ended the Fortinet Championship without carding a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Brown recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

