Scott Harrington will play at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at the par-72, 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Scott Harrington Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Harrington has scored below par nine times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Harrington has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Harrington has had an average finish of 37th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Harrington hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 37th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 40 -6 280 0 8 0 0 $237,082

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Harrington fell short of the cut line in each of his last three trips to this event.

Harrington missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 7,461 yards this week, 444 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

The courses that Harrington has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,300 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 95th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 27th percentile of the field.

Harrington was better than 74% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Harrington recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Harrington did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Harrington's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average (5.4).

In that last tournament, Harrington had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Harrington ended the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Harrington carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.2.

