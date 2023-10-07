The field for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson includes Scott Piercy. The event takes place from October 5-7.

Looking to wager on Piercy at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Piercy Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Scott Piercy Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Piercy has scored under par four times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Piercy has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Piercy has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Piercy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 35 -6 278 0 12 0 0 $550,495

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Piercy's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 38th.

Piercy has two made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Piercy played this event was in 2022, and he finished 19th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The courses that Piercy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,276 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was poor, putting him in the third percentile of the field.

Piercy was better than only 21% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Piercy did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Piercy had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Piercy's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

At that most recent outing, Piercy posted a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Piercy ended the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Piercy outperformed the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

