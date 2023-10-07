Sun Belt action features the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Golden Eagles favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline
BetMGM Southern Miss (-1.5) 57.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Southern Miss (-1.5) 57.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

  • Southern Miss has not won against the spread this season in four opportunities.
  • The Golden Eagles have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Old Dominion has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Monarchs are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

