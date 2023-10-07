Oddsmakers expect a tight game when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is favored by 1.5 points. The total has been set at 57.5 points for this matchup.

Southern Miss owns the 90th-ranked scoring offense this year (25.8 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 39 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Old Dominion is generating 352.8 total yards per contest (93rd-ranked). It ranks 87th in the FBS defensively (389.8 total yards surrendered per game).

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

M.M. Roberts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Southern Miss vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Southern Miss -1.5 -110 -110 57.5 -115 -105 -125 +105

Southern Miss Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Golden Eagles rank -28-worst in total offense (387 yards per game) and 23rd-worst in total defense (385.3 yards per game allowed).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Golden Eagles, who rank -6-worst in scoring offense (25.3 points per game) and -110-worst in scoring defense (38.3 points per game allowed) over their previous three tilts.

It's been a rough three-game stretch for Southern Miss, who ranks seventh-worst in passing offense (222.3 passing yards per game) and -4-worst in passing defense (219.3 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three games.

Despite sporting the 101st-ranked run offense over the last three games (164.7 rushing yards per game), the Golden Eagles rank -32-worst in run defense over that stretch (166 rushing yards ceded per game).

Week 6 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss has not covered the spread in a game yet this season in four games.

The Golden Eagles have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Southern Miss has hit the over in three of its four games with a set total (75%).

Southern Miss has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Southern Miss has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Golden Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has thrown for 1,088 yards (217.6 ypg) to lead Southern Miss, completing 52.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. has racked up 331 yards on 74 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Rodrigues Clark has carried the ball 43 times for 317 yards (63.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Latreal Jones' leads his squad with 301 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 33 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jakarius Caston has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 283 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tiaquelin Mims' 14 grabs have turned into 167 yards and one touchdown.

Jalil Clemons has three sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL and 15 tackles.

Jay Stanley has 24 tackles and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

