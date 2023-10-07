The field at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will feature Trevor Werbylo. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $8,200,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,461-yard course from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Werbylo at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +60000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Werbylo Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Trevor Werbylo Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Werbylo has shot below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Werbylo has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five events, Werbylo finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Werbylo finished 55th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 51 -3 283 0 12 0 0 $274,285

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Werbylo missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Country Club of Jackson is set for a longer 7,461 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

Courses that Werbylo has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,300 yards, 161 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Werbylo's Last Time Out

Werbylo was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was poor, putting him in the 11th percentile of the field.

Werbylo shot better than only 1% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Werbylo fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Werbylo carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Werbylo's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that most recent tournament, Werbylo posted a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Werbylo finished the Fortinet Championship without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Werbylo underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding four.

