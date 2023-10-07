The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will see Tyler Duncan as part of the field from October 5-7 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,461-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Duncan Odds to Win: +12500

Tyler Duncan Insights

Duncan has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Duncan has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Duncan has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Duncan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -8 277 0 11 2 2 $1.2M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Duncan's past five appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 14th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Duncan finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Country Club of Jackson will play at 7,461 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

The average course Duncan has played i the last year (7,266 yards) is 195 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was below average, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Duncan was better than just 21% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Duncan did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Duncan recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Duncan carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that most recent competition, Duncan carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Duncan finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Duncan finished without one.

