Week 6 SoCon Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SoCon teams were in action for two games in the Week 6 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Samford vs. Wofford | Western Carolina vs. Chattanooga
Week 6 SoCon Results
Samford 31 Wofford 10
- Pregame Favorite: Samford (-13)
- Pregame Total: 49.5
Samford Leaders
- Passing: Michael Hiers (30-for-42, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jay Stanton (19 ATT, 104 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Chandler Smith (7 TAR, 7 REC, 70 YDS)
Wofford Leaders
- Passing: Pauly Seeley V (13-for-32, 114 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: J.T. Smith Jr. (7 ATT, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: Rickie Shaw II (4 TAR, 4 REC, 47 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Wofford
|Samford
|251
|Total Yards
|457
|114
|Passing Yards
|252
|137
|Rushing Yards
|205
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Western Carolina 52 Chattanooga 50
Western Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Cole Gonzales (13-for-25, 276 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Desmond Reid (15 ATT, 211 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Censere Lee (3 TAR, 3 REC, 87 YDS, 2 TDs)
Chattanooga Leaders
- Passing: Chase Artopoeus (29-for-45, 399 YDS, 5 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Ailym Ford (21 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jayin Whatley (11 TAR, 11 REC, 231 YDS, 4 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Chattanooga
|Western Carolina
|543
|Total Yards
|551
|399
|Passing Yards
|276
|144
|Rushing Yards
|275
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Next Week's SoCon Games
Furman Paladins at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
VMI Keydets at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Wofford Terriers at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Chattanooga Mocs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.