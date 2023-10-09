Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:07 PM ET on Monday, October 9 at Truist Park. The Phillies currently lead the series 1-0.

The Braves are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Phillies (+125). The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (8-1, 2.55 ERA) vs Zack Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.56 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Phillies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 148 games this season and won 96 (64.9%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 70-31 (winning 69.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Phillies have won in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Phillies have been victorious three times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st

