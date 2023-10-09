Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on October 9 at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in NLDS Game 2 with the Phillies ahead 1-0.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of 1.012, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .596. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- In 77.5% of his games this year (124 of 160), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 69 of those games (43.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 37 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.1%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Acuna has an RBI in 67 of 160 games this year, with multiple RBI in 25 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored at least once 102 times this year (63.8%), including 36 games with multiple runs (22.5%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|77
|.342
|AVG
|.333
|.432
|OBP
|.401
|.603
|SLG
|.589
|40
|XBH
|40
|20
|HR
|21
|52
|RBI
|54
|44/48
|K/BB
|40/32
|36
|SB
|37
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
