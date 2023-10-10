Which team is going to emerge victorious on Tuesday, October 10, when the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers go head to head at 7:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Mountaineers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Appalachian State (-6.5) Under (61.5) Appalachian State 33, Coastal Carolina 25

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

The Mountaineers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Appalachian State has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Mountaineers have played five games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 10.8 higher than the average total in Appalachian State games this season.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Chanticleers based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Chanticleers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Coastal Carolina is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

One of the Chanticleers' five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Coastal Carolina games this season have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 0.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Mountaineers vs. Chanticleers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 36.4 30.8 44 26 31.3 34 Coastal Carolina 30.8 23.6 37.7 17.7 20.5 32.5

