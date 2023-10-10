The ALDS resumes Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Baltimore Orioles live on FOX from Globe Life Field. The Rangers would advance to the ALCS with a win while the Orioles will fight to avoid a sweep. Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start for the Rangers, while the Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third in MLB action with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .452 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles' 183 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Baltimore is 10th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.

The Orioles rank 10th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Baltimore has scored 807 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Orioles rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Baltimore strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Baltimore pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.90 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Orioles pitchers have a 1.245 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (12-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Eovaldi enters the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Eovaldi is looking to secure his 22nd start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In eight of his 25 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Kremer (13-5) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, Sept. 28, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing two hits.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Kremer has 24 starts of five or more innings this season in 32 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Dane Dunning George Kirby 10/3/2023 Rays W 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles - Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Red Sox L 3-0 Home John Means Nick Pivetta 9/30/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Home Kyle Gibson Kutter Crawford 10/1/2023 Red Sox L 6-1 Home Kyle Bradish Tanner Houck 10/7/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Home Kyle Bradish Andrew Heaney 10/8/2023 Rangers L 11-8 Home Grayson Rodriguez Jordan Montgomery 10/10/2023 Rangers - Away Dean Kremer Nathan Eovaldi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.