Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks NLDS Game 3 on October 11, 2023
Player props are available for Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Lance Lynn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Lynn Stats
- The Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (13-11) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
- The 36-year-old's 5.73 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.394 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Lynn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 18
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 12
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|at Marlins
|Sep. 6
|4.2
|7
|8
|8
|1
|3
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 179 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 96 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .307/.408/.579 so far this season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Oct. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 59 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 102 RBI (211 total hits). He's also swiped 23 bases.
- He has a slash line of .331/.410/.567 on the season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 7
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Oct. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has recorded 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .285/.362/.506 on the year.
- Carroll has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has put up 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
