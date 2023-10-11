Marcell Ozuna vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .838 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on October 11 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the NLDS.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 29 doubles, a triple, 40 home runs and 57 walks while batting .274.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- In 69.2% of his 146 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 24.7% of his games in 2023 (36 of 146), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has an RBI in 57 of 146 games this season, with multiple RBI in 27 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 45.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|69
|.301
|AVG
|.244
|.372
|OBP
|.319
|.629
|SLG
|.484
|42
|XBH
|28
|23
|HR
|17
|54
|RBI
|46
|64/30
|K/BB
|70/27
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
