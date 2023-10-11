MLB Playoff Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, October 11
The Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.
If you are searching for how to watch today's MLB play, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) play host to the Atlanta Braves (104-58)
The Braves will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TBS
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 41 HR, 106 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|ATL Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+104
|9
The Minnesota Twins (87-75) face the Houston Astros (90-72)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 66 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 29 HR, 112 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+104
|8
The Texas Rangers (90-72) play the Baltimore Orioles (101-61)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 100 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 80 RBI)
The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62)
The Dodgers will take to the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TBS
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 25 HR, 76 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.307 AVG, 39 HR, 107 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+109
|9.5
