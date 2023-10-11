Travis d'Arnaud -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on October 11 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for NLDS Game 3 all knotted up 1-1.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .225 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

In 53.4% of his 73 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this season (35.6%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37% of his games this season (27 of 73), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 40 .204 AVG .240 .283 OBP .291 .407 SLG .390 11 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 18 26/12 K/BB 41/9 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings