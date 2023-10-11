Player prop bet odds for Max Kepler, Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros at Target Field on Wednesday (at 7:07 PM ET).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FS1

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Ryan Stats

The Twins' Joe Ryan (11-10) will make his 30th start of the season.

He has 14 quality starts in 29 chances this season.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 29 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Sep. 29 5.0 8 6 6 6 1 vs. Angels Sep. 24 6.0 7 3 3 10 0 at Reds Sep. 18 5.0 5 4 4 5 3 vs. Rays Sep. 12 4.2 5 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Sep. 6 4.0 4 2 2 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI (114 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .260/.332/.484 on the year.

Kepler will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .353 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 118 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 59 walks and 65 RBI.

He's slashing .230/.312/.399 so far this season.

Correa heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .474 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Astros Oct. 8 3-for-4 0 0 3 5 at Astros Oct. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .284/.369/.517 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI (163 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .262/.363/.441 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

