Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Attala County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Attala County, Mississippi is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Attala County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Ethel High School at McAdams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Sallis, MS
- Conference: 1A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
