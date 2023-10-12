The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 32 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks while batting .281.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 14th in slugging.

Riley will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 71.0% of his games this season (115 of 162), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 57 of those games (35.2%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 162 games he has played this season, he's homered in 36 of them (22.2%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven in a run in 61 games this season (37.7%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 86 games this season (53.1%), including multiple runs in 27 games.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 80 .295 AVG .268 .364 OBP .328 .532 SLG .500 37 XBH 35 17 HR 20 44 RBI 53 89/31 K/BB 83/28 2 SB 1

