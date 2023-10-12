The Nashville Predators (0-1) host the Seattle Kraken (0-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Predators are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Kraken fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 in their last outing.

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-110) Kraken (-110) 6

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators won six of their 12 games (50.0%) when favored on the moneyline last season.

Nashville registered a 6-6 win-loss record last season when it played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 52.4% to win.

Nashville and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6 goals) 40 times last season.

Predators vs Kraken Additional Info

Predators vs. Kraken Rankings

Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank) 223 (28th) Goals 289 (4th) 236 (12th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 44 (24th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 48 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators' 223 goals scored last season (2.7 per game) ranked 28th in the NHL.

Defensively, Nashville conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league action.

Their goal differential (-13) ranked 22nd in the league.

The 44 power-play goals Nashville put up last season (on 250 chances) ranked 24th in the NHL.

The Predators had the league's 27th-ranked power-play conversion rate (17.6%).

Nashville scored six shorthanded goals last season.

The Predators' 82.55% penalty-kill success rate was sixth-best in the league.

The Predators won the eighth-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 52.2%.

Nashville scored on 9.2% of its shots as a team (26th in league).

The Predators shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

