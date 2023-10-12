The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Sunflower County, Mississippi this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Holmes County Central High School at Gentry High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on October 11

12:01 AM CT on October 11 Location: Indianola, MS

Indianola, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Holmes County Central High School at Gentry High School