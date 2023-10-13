Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bolivar County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Bolivar County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Bolivar County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Greenville/Weston High School at Cleveland Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cleveland, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Shelby, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
