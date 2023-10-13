If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Hinds County, Mississippi this week, we've got you covered below.

    • Hinds County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Starkville High School at Clinton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Clinton, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lanier High School at McComb High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: McComb, MS
    • Conference: 4A Region 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hattiesburg High School at Forest Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Hattiesburg, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hillcrest Christian School at Prairie View Academy

    • Game Time: 10:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Bastrop, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

