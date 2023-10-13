Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT
High school football is happening this week in Marion County, Mississippi, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Marion County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Columbia Academy at Sumrall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sumrall, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
