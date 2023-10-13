Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Washington County, Mississippi this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Attala County
  • Tunica County
  • Clay County
  • Sunflower County
  • Holmes County
  • Marshall County
  • Coahoma County

    • Washington County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Greenville/Weston High School at Cleveland Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Cleveland, MS
    • Conference: 5A Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Riverside High School at Northside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Shelby, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Charleston High School at OBannon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Greenville, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.