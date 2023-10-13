Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilkinson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Wilkinson County, Mississippi this week.
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Wilkinson County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
West Lincoln High School at Wilkinson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Woodville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
