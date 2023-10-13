Only one match is on the docket for today in the WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023, and it's in the qualifying qualification round 1 between Jessy Rompies and No. Yiming Dang at National Sport Center Nanchang.

Check out the latest odds for the entire WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023 field at BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023 Info

Tournament: WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023

WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: October 13

October 13 TV Channel:

Venue: National Sport Center Nanchang

National Sport Center Nanchang Location: Nanchang, China

Nanchang, China Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Today's Match Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Jessy Rompies vs. Yiming Dang Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET Dang (-160) Rompies (+115)

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.