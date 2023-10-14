SEC opponents will clash when the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) battle the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Alabama vs. Arkansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Alabama vs. Arkansas?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 36, Arkansas 15

Alabama 36, Arkansas 15 Alabama is 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Arkansas has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Razorbacks have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 93.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Alabama (-19.5)



Alabama (-19.5) In six Alabama games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in two chances).

Arkansas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Alabama vs. Arkansas matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Three of Alabama's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.

This season, four of Arkansas' games have finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.

Alabama averages 31.2 points per game against Arkansas' 31.3, totaling 16 points over the game's point total of 46.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.3 53.8 50.8 Implied Total AVG 35 35.7 34.3 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 2-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arkansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.2 53 58.5 Implied Total AVG 36 35.3 37 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.