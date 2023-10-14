The Idaho Vandals (5-1) hit the road for a Big Sky showdown against the Montana Grizzlies (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Kibbie Dome.

Idaho has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 17th-best in scoring offense (35.7 points per game) and 21st-best in scoring defense (21.8 points allowed per game). Montana ranks 64th with 348.2 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 28th with 305 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Idaho vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Idaho vs. Montana Key Statistics

Idaho Montana 445.2 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.2 (43rd) 297.7 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305 (53rd) 204.7 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.3 (41st) 240.5 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.8 (76th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has thrown for 1,316 yards (219.3 ypg) to lead Idaho, completing 63% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 171 rushing yards on 41 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Anthony Woods, has carried the ball 100 times for 634 yards (105.7 per game), scoring 10 times.

Nick Romano has been handed the ball 52 times this year and racked up 311 yards (51.8 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with three grabs for 99 yards and one touchdown.

Hayden Hatten has hauled in 34 receptions for 425 yards (70.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jermaine Jackson has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 300 yards so far this campaign.

Terez Traynor has been the target of 18 passes and compiled 12 receptions for 226 yards, an average of 37.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Montana Stats Leaders

Sam Vidlak has thrown for 566 yards on 61.8% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Eli Gillman has run the ball 82 times for 424 yards, with six touchdowns.

Clifton McDowell has been given 52 carries and totaled 225 yards with two touchdowns.

Keelan White has totaled 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 330 (55 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has one touchdown.

Junior Bergen has totaled 328 receiving yards (54.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 25 receptions.

Aaron Fontes has racked up 214 reciving yards (35.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

