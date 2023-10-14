A match in the European Open quarterfinals is next for Juan Pablo Varillas, and he will face Arthur Fils. Varillas currently has +1600 odds to be crowned champion at Lotto Arena.

Varillas at the 2023 European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 15-22

October 15-22 Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Varillas' Next Match

Varillas has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Fils on Friday, October 20 at 4:00 AM ET (after defeating Alexander Shevchenko 3-6, 6-3, 6-2).

Varillas Stats

In the Round of 16, Varillas won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 versus Shevchenko on Wednesday.

Varillas is 18-22 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

In seven tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Varillas has gone 4-8.

Varillas, over the past 12 months, has played 40 matches across all court types, and 24.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Varillas has played 12 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 27.8 games per match while winning 45.6% of games.

Varillas has won 21.8% of his return games and 73.6% of his service games over the past year.

On hard courts, Varillas, over the past year, has been victorious in 73.4% of his service games and 17.1% of his return games.

