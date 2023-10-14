Big Ten foes will do battle when the Maryland Terrapins (5-1) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Maryland vs. Illinois?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Maryland 37, Illinois 14

Maryland 37, Illinois 14 Maryland has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Terrapins have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter and won each of them.

Illinois has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Fighting Illini have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Terrapins have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Maryland (-13.5)



Maryland (-13.5) Maryland has three wins in six games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Illinois has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) This season, four of Maryland's six games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points.

In the Illinois' six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 54.2 points per game, 2.7 points more than the total of 51.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 50.8 54 Implied Total AVG 36 37.3 33.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 45 55.5 Implied Total AVG 28 27.8 28.5 ATS Record 0-6-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

