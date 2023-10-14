NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | October 14
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The NHL slate on Saturday, which includes the New York Rangers squaring off against the Columbus Blue Jackets, is not one to miss.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Florida Panthers at Winnipeg Jets
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+,BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|NHL Network,NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Minnesota Wild at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+,BSN,BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+,NESN,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+,MSG,BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+,BSDET,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+,MSG-B,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+,BSMW,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+,ALT,NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+,BSW,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
