The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

Texas Tech ranks 64th in total offense (398.3 yards per game) and 69th in total defense (370 yards allowed per game) this season. Kansas State's offense has been dominant, putting up 460.2 total yards per game (24th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 50th by surrendering 352.4 total yards per game.

We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Texas Tech Kansas State 398.3 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.2 (68th) 370 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (27th) 178.8 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.8 (19th) 219.5 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.4 (48th) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (121st)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough leads Texas Tech with 746 yards (124.3 ypg) on 67-of-113 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 149 rushing yards on 48 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tahj Brooks has racked up 688 yards on 114 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Myles Price has hauled in 27 catches for 271 yards (45.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has put up a 252-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 46 targets.

Xavier White's 16 receptions are good enough for 187 yards.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has racked up 1,224 yards (244.8 yards per game) while completing 61.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 227 yards with six touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 82 times for 488 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 135 yards.

Treshaun Ward has collected 227 yards (on 46 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 286 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Phillip Brooks has caught 27 passes and compiled 276 receiving yards (55.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jadon Jackson's 19 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or Kansas State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.