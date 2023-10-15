On Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM ET, the New Orleans Saints will face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Our computer model projects a victory for the Texans -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Saints own the 22nd-ranked offense this year (19.2 points per game), and they've been better defensively, ranking fifth-best with just 15.2 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, the Texans are accumulating 23 points per game (11th-ranked). They rank 11th in the NFL on defense (20 points surrendered per game).

Saints vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (+1.5) Under (42.5) Texans 25, Saints 14

Saints Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Saints have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

New Orleans has a record of just 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season four times and failed to cover in all four.

New Orleans and its opponent have not hit the over yet this season.

The over/under in this game is 42.5 points, 2.1 higher than the average total in Saints games this season.

Texans Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Texans.

Houston has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Texans have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

So far this year, two Houston games have hit the over.

Games involving the Texans this year have averaged 42.1 points per game, a 0.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Saints vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 19.2 15.2 12.5 20.5 23.7 11.7 Houston 23 20 25 18.5 21.7 21

